Mega Millions has captured the imagination of many dreamers with its life-changing jackpots. The game, which dates to 2002, has seen 210 winners over the years, and it continues to draw hopeful players from across the country.

If you are looking to try your luck at Mega Millions, here’s everything you need to know, from the states that hit the jackpot the most to the most frequently drawn numbers.

Where the game is played

Mega Millions drawings take place in 45 states, along with Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah and Alabama are the five states where the game is not available.

Your odds of hitting the jackpot

If you’re curious about what your chances are of hitting big, you should know they seem a little slim. The odds of hitting the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,600,000!

Jackpot winners across the country

Over the years, Mega Millions has awarded some jaw-dropping jackpots. The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won on a single ticket was $1,537,000,000, sold in South Carolina in 2018.

Since its expansion to the American lottery system in 2010, Mega Millions has celebrated jackpot winners in 28 states.

Among these states, California and New York stand out with the most Match 5 winning tickets. Their larger populations and higher ticket sales contribute to their track record.

Megaplier wins

For players looking to maximize their winnings, the Megaplier option offers a chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Texas holds the record for the most Megaplier wins, with 37 winning tickets. Following closely behind is Florida, with 31 winning tickets.

The most popular winning numbers

If you believe in lucky numbers, you might be interested to know the most frequently drawn ones in Mega Millions. Over time, the numbers 31, 17, 46, 20, and 4 have become the most common winning numbers.

