unemployment

2.4 Million Sought US Unemployment Benefits Last Week

By Christopher Rugaber

Volunteer Dijon Barnes holds a sign which reads "COVID-19" at a food distribution center Friday, May 15, 2020, in Compton, Calif. Unemployment figures continue to rise and more Americans are relying on food handouts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

More than 2.4 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week, after 36 million sought aid in the previous eight weeks as the coronavirus forced employers to close and sent the economy into a deep recession.

The government provided its latest snapshot Thursday of the layoffs that have left tens of millions of people unemployed but that have begun to slow as states allow some businesses to reopen and fewer companies slash jobs.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump

US Virus Updates: US Pays AstraZeneca $1B for Vaccine; Earlier Lockdowns Could Have Saved 36K Lives

Arizona

3 Injured, 1 in Custody in Shooting at Arizona Shopping Complex

The pace of layoffs has declined for six straight weeks, and some reopened businesses have rehired a portion of their laid-off employees. By historical standards, though, the number of weekly applications remains immense.

The continuing job cuts reflect an economy that is gripped by the worst downturn since the Great Depression. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the economy is shrinking at a 38% annual rate in the April-June quarter. That would be, by far, the worst quarterly contraction on record.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

unemploymentcoronaviruslayoffs
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us