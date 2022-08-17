recipes

Moonshona: Meatless Meatballs That Even Your Pickiest Eater Will Crave

NBC Universal, Inc.

You don't have to be a vegetarian to love what Anna is whipping up. In this episode of The Chef's Pantry presented by The Hub Today, Anna Rossi shows you her recipe for a veggie meatball called Moonshona.

It's loaded with farm-fresh vegetables and contains an eggplant base. She is swapping out a red sauce for a Summer Pepper Romesco and serves it up over a Fresh Sweet Corn Polenta.

This dish is vegetarian-friendly and gluten-free! To see how this special dish is made, watch the full episode above.

More Recipes

recipe Aug 16

Grilled Zucchini With Rosa Harissa Aioli Recipe

recipes Jun 23

Anna's Original Crab Salad

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

recipesAnna RossiAnna Rossi Recipesummer recipesgluten free
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us