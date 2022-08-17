Moonshona: Meatless Meatballs That Even Your Pickiest Eater Will Crave

You don't have to be a vegetarian to love what Anna is whipping up. In this episode of The Chef's Pantry presented by The Hub Today, Anna Rossi shows you her recipe for a veggie meatball called Moonshona.

It's loaded with farm-fresh vegetables and contains an eggplant base. She is swapping out a red sauce for a Summer Pepper Romesco and serves it up over a Fresh Sweet Corn Polenta.

This dish is vegetarian-friendly and gluten-free! To see how this special dish is made, watch the full episode above.