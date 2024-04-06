Multiple people exposed to mace during fight at Conn. trampoline park

An investigation is underway after multiple people were exposed to mace during a fight at a trampoline park in Manchester on Saturday.

Police said there was a fight between people inside of the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park and someone deployed mace.

Multiple people were reportedly exposed to the mace during the incident. The exact number of people who were exposed is unknown at this time.

"Treating those affected on-site is our first priority, and ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees and guests," a spokesperson for Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park said in part in a statement.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities did not say if anyone needed to be transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

"We take matters of this nature very seriously and we will cooperate with authorities as they charge these individuals for a crime intended to threaten or harm members of our own community," the statement continued. "We are extremely disappointed by this vulgar offense."

The investigation is active and ongoing.

At this time, Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park is closed. It's unclear when the business will reopen.