gun violence

Nashville School Shooter Messaged Ex-Teammate ‘Something Bad Is About to Happen' Shortly Before Massacre

Averianna Patton said she saw the Instagram messages at 9:57 a.m. Monday, less than 20 minutes before police said they received calls about a shooter at The Covenant School.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images

The Nashville school shooter warned that "something bad is about to happen" in messages to a former middle school basketball teammate before opening fire Monday at The Covenant School.

Averianna Patton said she saw the Instagram messages at 9:57 a.m. Monday, less than 20 minutes before police said they received calls about a shooter at the private Christian school.

"This is my last goodbye. I love you. See you again in another life," wrote Audrey Hale, the person police identified as the shooter.

Hale is transgender, Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said. In the first message sent to Patton, Hale signed it as "Audrey (Aiden)."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Patton responded to the message, writing: "Audrey! You have so much more life to live. I pray God keeps and covers you."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Nashville 5 hours ago

Nashville Police Release Security Video of Suspect Shooting Out Doors and Entering Covenant School

Nashville 23 hours ago

Reporter Recalls Surviving School Shooting While Covering Tragedy in Nashville

This article tagged under:

gun violenceNashvilleNashville School Shooting
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us