National Archives close after two people dump red powder on case holding Constitution

The National Archives closed to the public early on Wednesday afternoon, after two people dumped red powder onto the case that holds the U.S. Constitution.

The two individuals were immediately detained by security after the incident around 2:30 p.m., the Archives said in a press release, and the Rotunda and galleries closed soon after.

The identity of the two people, their motive for dumping the red powder, and the contents of the powder itself all remain unclear. The incident is under investigation, the Archives said.

"The National Archives Rotunda is the sanctuary for our nation's founding documents," Dr. Colleen Shogan, Archivist of the United States, said in the release. "They are here for all Americans to view and understand the principles of our nation. We take such vandalism very seriously and we will insist that the perpetrators be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The National Archives building is expected to open on schedule Thursday morning. Normal hours are from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with last admission 30 minutes before closing, according to the National Archives website.

There is not yet any information available on the status of the U.S. Constitution document itself, or whether only the encasement was affected, a spokesperson for the National Archives said in a phone call.

D.C. Police arrested the two individuals, the spokesperson said.