Nevada teen allegedly said she ‘couldn't control the urge to kill' after slaying dad, brother

A 17-year-old Nevada girl has been arrested on charges that include murder after she called police in Reno and said she’d fatally shot her father and younger brother because she "couldn't control the urge to kill somebody," according to court documents, NBC News reports.

The incident happened Friday afternoon, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case and obtained by NBC affiliate KRNV of Reno.

A neighbor called police at around 4:11 p.m. and reported hearing gunshots, and then at around 4:14 p.m. a different person called police and said, “I shot my dad,” followed by “I shot my brother," the document says.

The teenager told dispatchers she was outside and had dropped the gun, a Walther PPS, inside the home, according to the probable cause statement.

Asked why she shot the people, the caller said, “I just couldn’t control the urge to kill somebody,” according to the document.

Responding officers found the caller’s father and younger brother dead inside the home, both with apparent gunshot wounds, the document says. The document says the brother, found on a couch, was around 4 or 5 years old.

Online booking records show the 17-year-old, whom NBC News is not naming because she is a minor, is in custody.

Online court records showed Tuesday night that a probable cause hearing has taken place, and a bail hearing was scheduled this week.

The police arrest report and probable cause statement list two counts of murder, and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office inmate information website shows an additional count of attempted murder.

A public defender listed as representing the 17-year-old did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

A court date is listed as being scheduled for Thursday.

