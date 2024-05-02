Man killed in Raynham police shooting pointed gun at officers, bodycam footage shows

Bodycam footage from the moments before police shot and killed a man in Raynham, Massachusetts, shows him opening the door and pointing a gun at officers.

Stephen Maclean, a 35-year-old Raynham man, was shot and killed at his King Philip Street apartment Tuesday, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said.

Authorities said Maclean was arrested and released a day before the shooting on charges of witness intimidation and disorderly conduct in a case involving his girlfriend.

That woman told police after Maclean's release that he went to work intoxicated and was fired, Quinn said Tuesday.

In bodycam footage, police can be seen standing in the apartment building. Maclean opens the door and pulls a gun on them.

Raynham Police Sgt. Frank Pacheco and Officer Jennifer Lang, both 12-year veterans of the department, are on administrative leave. Both fired their weapons at Maclean.

"This is unfortunate, it really is," neighbor Jerome Thompson said. "It's saddening."

Thompson says he heard the altercation in the highway.

"He was just a nice guy," he said. "He'd come over, 'Jerome, how you doing?' This and that. I didn't know him that well, but he was always that way. He wasn't grumpy about anything, he was just a nice guy."

Quinn's office and state police are continuing to investigate.