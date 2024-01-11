New video shows Miami OnlyFans model in violent fight with boyfriend months before fatal stabbing

A social media model accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in their luxury Miami condo is seen repeatedly hitting and yelling at him in a new video released by his family's attorneys.

The video released by attorneys for the family of Christian Obumseli, shows the violent encounter with girlfriend Courtney Clenney in Aspen, Colorado, back in 2022.

The three-minute video was taken by a third person and shows Clenney, wearing a blue puffy jacket over a zebra print sports bra and matching pants, attacking Obumseli, who's wearing a Boston Celtics jersey.

It's unknown what started the argument, though Clenney accuses Obumseli of flirting with other girls and tells him she had been sober for two weeks.

"And now why am I not sober? Because of you," she tells him in the video.

Clenney repeatedly tries to hit Obumseli, who does his best to stop the blows from landing and to keep her away from him.

At one point she tells him she's "fed up" and turns to the person filming the encounter.

"Actually I'm done, can you send him home?" Clenney says, before turning back to Obumseli. "You're costing me money, I didn't do s--- since I got to this f------ house because of you."

She then accuses him of flirting with three girls, and he tells her she's lying.

"Christian, you're fired," she says.

"Fine. I'm fired? You will never see me again," Obumseli responds. "You are the most selfish motherf----- I ever met in my life."

Clenney continues to try to strike Obumseli and yells at him to leave the house.

"Stop touching me, don't touch me again," Obumseli says.

"You never loved me, the way you talk, the way you treat other f------ girls…" Clenney responds.

"What did I tell you before, you're the baddest person in this b----, no one has anything on you, I tell you this every day," Obumseli says, as she continues screaming.

"Why are you screaming? There's people in this house," he says.

"Get out, get out, get out for real. I never want to see you again," she says, as the video ends.

Weeks later, on April 3, 2022, the 27-year-old Obumseli was found fatally stabbed in the couple's luxury condo in Edgewater, allegedly at the hands of Clenney.

Clenney, who went by the name Courtney Tailor on social media, including on OnlyFans, had more than 2 million Instagram followers at the time of the stabbing.

One of her last Instagram posts was tagged in Aspen.

Clenney, now 27, was arrested in August 2022 on a second-degree murder charge in the killing. She's being held without bond while she awaits trial.

Obumseli and Clenney had moved to South Florida from Texas in January 2022.

Miami-Dade prosecutors described it as an "extremely tempestuous and combative relationship" and said that Obumseli was the victim of domestic violence, while Clenney's attorneys have said she was the victim of an abusive relationship and that she stabbed him in self-defense.

Prosecutors previously showed surveillance footage of the couple engaged in a violent encounter in their Miami building's elevator about a month after they moved in.

Other recordings from Obumseli's cellphone captured several arguments between the couple, including one in which Clenney is heard cursing at Obumseli and another that caught her calling him a racist slur.

And a Miami Police bodycam video shows officers responding to the condo building after a reported domestic dispute between Clenney and Obumseli just two days before the stabbing.

Clenney could be heard saying she wanted a restraining order against Obumseli.

Clenney was also previously arrested on a domestic battery charge in Las Vegas back in 2021 after telling police officers she threw a glass at Obumseli during an argument, officials said.

Kim Wald, who represents Obumseli's family, said the Aspen video shows the victim in the relationship was Christian.

"What this shows is, that this wasn't self-defense, it wasn't self-defense on the date of this video and it wasn't self-defense on the date of the murder," Wald told NBC Miami. "There was this history and this domestic violence and this domestic abuse against Christian."

Clenney's attorney did not respond to NBC Miami's request for comment.