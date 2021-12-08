NH Governor To Address Concerns Over Winter Surge in the State

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is set to give updates Wednesday on the state’s response to COVID-19 amid a severe winter surge.

The governor and state health officials are scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. from Concord. Officials will address the state’s efforts to curb the rampant spread of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, which has been increasing over the last few weeks.

New Hampshire became the state with the highest COVID-19 case rate in the country last week, registering a seven-day positivity rate of 13.4%. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations also spiked by 43%.

Sununu addressed the severe winter surge recently and urged anyone who is not vaccinated to get the shot now, and those who are already vaccinated to look into getting a booster as soon as they are eligible. These recommendations come in particular as the new COVID-19 variant omicron threatens to spread in New England.

To encourage vaccination among residents, the state recently opened four new fixed vaccination sites which will offer vaccines and booster shots. The sites, which will be for walk-ins, are located in Berlin, Plymouth, Claremont and Rochester. While three of them are already up and running, the Rochester site will open Thursday.

"With the winter surge upon us, we are opening every door of opportunity, including additional vaccination sites, so that New Hampshire residents can take proactive steps to help themselves, their friends, and their neighbors stay healthy," Sununu said in a statement Tuesday.

About 55% of the population in New Hampshire is fully vaccinated, while 61% of residents have received at least one dose, according to state data.

In April, New Hampshire became the first New England state to lift its mask mandate. Sununu has said there are no plans to bring it back.