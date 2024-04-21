Nursing mother dog reunited with another one of her puppies in Conn., 3 remain missing

A nursing mother dog who was found abandoned in Wolcott last week has been reunited with another one of her puppies over the weekend and three puppies are still missing.

Wolcott Animal Control appealed to the public for help locating the lost puppies and on Friday, they said three of seven puppies were recovered.

Another one of the puppies was recovered on Saturday morning. Three more are still missing.

The Wolcott Dog Pound says no questions will be asked if the puppies are safely returned to their mother, Mya.

A passerby found the young mother dog running up Spindle Hill by the intersection of Mad River Road, Wolcott Dog Pound said on Facebook.

Wolcott Dog Pound

The animal shelter said she is clearly still nursing and is producing milk. On Friday, the dog pound said Mya had just given birth about a week ago.

Wolcott Dog Pound thanked Desmond's Army and others for offering a reward for information. They say lots of tips have come in. They are hoping more tips come in that can help lead them to the whereabouts of the other missing puppies.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact animal control or Wolcott police.