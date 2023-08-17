Science

NYC kids launch balloon with gummy bears and marshmallows into space

Children from East Harlem sent a balloon into the atmosphere

By NBC New York Staff

A group of kid scientists from East Harlem, N.Y., got a first-hand lesson about outer space.

The children from the Taft Houses NYCHA complex sent a balloon into the atmosphere and caught the whole journey on GoPro video.

They built the high-altitude balloon and launched it into space as part of a program started by Solutions Now, a community-based educational organization.

The kids also attached ordinary items, like gummy bears and marshmallows, to the balloon. The goal was to see how altitude impacts everyday things.

