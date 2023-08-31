cruises

Passenger on world's largest cruise ship goes overboard near Cuba

Wonder of the Seas, completed in 2022, is known as the largest cruise ship in the world.

By NBC6

FILE - The cruise ship Wonder of the Seas, currently considered the largest in the world, is seen here docked in the Spanish port of Cartagena on Nov. 2, 2022.
Loyola Perez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images (File)

The search is on for a guest who went overboard on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship this week.

A statement from Royal Caribbean said the guest was sailing on the Wonder of the Seas when he went overboard Tuesday.

"The ship's crew immediately launched a search and rescue operation and is working closely with local authorities," officials said. "Out of respect for the family, we will not share further details about this unfortunate event."

According to Cruise Radio, the incident happened after 8 p.m. south of Cuba as the cruise sailed for Mexico.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Wonder of the Seas, completed in 2022, is known as the largest cruise ship in the world.

This article tagged under:

cruisesRoyal Caribbean
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us