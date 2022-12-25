Passenger's Smoking Laptop Forces Evacuation of JetBlue Flight From Barbados to JFK

A lithium battery in a passenger’s laptop caught fire aboard a JetBlue flight from Barbados to New York on Christmas Eve, forcing the plane to evacuate all passengers on the tarmac, Port Authority of New York said in a statement to NBC New York.

According to JetBlue, the ordeal happened onboard JetBlue Flight 662, which had just landed at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport from Barbados when the flight crew reported the smoking laptop at around 9 p.m. EST.

Port Authority said in a statement that 133 people were evacuated using the plane's emergency slides. Seven people suffered minor injuries but none were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.