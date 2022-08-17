Pineapple Jalapeño Salsa Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

½ fresh pineapple, skinned, cored and diced into ¼” bites (about 2 cups)

Zest and Juice from 2 limes

1 jalapeno, stemmed and seeded and finely minced

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

¾ cup cherry tomatoes, quartered lengthwise

1 12 oz can black beans, rinsed and drained

½ medium red onion, minced

2 scallions, thinly sliced

Kosher salt, to taste

1 half cup fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped

PREPARATION:

In a large bowl, combine the pineapple, lime zest & juice, jalapeno, tomatoes, beans, red onion, and scallion. Add salt to taste.

Chill until ready to serve. Add fresh cilantro just before serving!

On this episode of the Chef's Pantry, Anna is celebrating the hot summer nights with a variety of Latin inspired recipes from charred, pork carnitas to a spicy, coconut margarita that packs a punch.