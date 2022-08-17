Pineapple Jalapeño Salsa Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
½ fresh pineapple, skinned, cored and diced into ¼” bites (about 2 cups)
Zest and Juice from 2 limes
1 jalapeno, stemmed and seeded and finely minced
¾ cup cherry tomatoes, quartered lengthwise
1 12 oz can black beans, rinsed and drained
½ medium red onion, minced
2 scallions, thinly sliced
Kosher salt, to taste
1 half cup fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped
PREPARATION:
In a large bowl, combine the pineapple, lime zest & juice, jalapeno, tomatoes, beans, red onion, and scallion. Add salt to taste.
Chill until ready to serve. Add fresh cilantro just before serving!