Plane Crashes Into Roof of Groton Home

A plane crashed into a home on Ring Drive in Groton just before 10:40 p.m Monday.

Two people who were in the plane were able to get out safely after the crash. They were taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

One man was in the home when the plane crashed into the roof and officials said he was not hurt.

There were no fatalities or serious injuries, according to police.

(V)ery fortunate that no one was killed in this incident. Town of Groton Police Chief L.J. Fusaro

There was no fire as a result of the crash, but several homes were evacuated as a precaution, police said.

“Remarkably there was no fire as a result of this. As you probably saw from the scene here, the aircraft struck the building, but remarkably there was no fire." Town of Groton Police Chief L.J. Fusaro said

Police said the plane appeared to have been on the way to Groton-New London Airport.

“All indications are it was on approach to Groton-New London Airport, but that's preliminary. That'll all be fleshed out during the investigation that will take place in the ensuing days and weeks,” Fusaro said.

Several agencies responded to the scene and the National Transportation Safety Board will also go to the scene to investigate.