Police ID Woman Killed in Groton Crash; Child in Critical Condition, Mom Injured

Police have identified the woman who was killed in a crash on the Gold Star Highway in Groton on Friday and a 9-year-old girl is in critical condition while her mom recovers from serious injuries.

Dispatchers received several 911 calls about a two-vehicle crash on Gold Star Highway, also known as Route 184, between Buddington Road and Gungywamp Road, around 6:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a Ford Explorer and a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck with front-end damage in the grassy section north of the road.

According to police, the driver of the Ford Explorer, later identified as 30-year-old Krystal Linski, of Mystic, was not conscious or alert. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the driver of the Chevy Silverado, identified as a woman from Ledyard, and her nine-year-old daughter were transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The nine-year-old was later transported to Yale New Haven's Children Hospital where officials said she is listed in critical condition in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. The girl's mom is recovering from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Groton Police Department.