Morgan State University

‘Multiple victims' reported in shooting near Morgan State University in Baltimore, police say

The Baltimore Police Department said there was an active shooter in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive

By Briana Trujillo and Tom Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Morgan State University students were shot near campus Tuesday night in what Baltimore police describe as an active shooter situation.

NBC affiliate WBAL reported that four students were shot, and described their injuries as not life-threatening.

The Baltimore Police Department responded to the 1700 block of Argonne Drive, and the university community received an emergency alert that warned of shots fired near a residence hall.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It was not immediately clear if the shots were fired on or near campus. 

The university asked the community to shelter in place and stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center.

Police confirmed there were multiple victims involved, but did not elaborate on their injuries.

U.S. & World

Nancy Pelosi 9 mins ago

Pelosi accuses interim House speaker of ordering her to give up office in Capitol

Michigan 2 hours ago

Man known for outing pedophiles online shot and killed at Michigan restaurant

Confirmed family members were asked to avoid the campus and report to the Safeway parking lot at 4401 Harford Road, where an officer would be available.

Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) also responded to assist Baltimore police, the ATF said.

Authorities are expected to brief the public shortly.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Morgan State Universitygun violence
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us