Here are the winning numbers for Wednesday's $865 million Powerball jackpot

Didn't win the giant Mega Millions jackpot?

You still have a shot at scoring a Powerball jackpot worth $865 million Wednesday night.

The numbers selected were: 37, 46, 57, 60, 66 and the Powerball 8.

The Powerball drawing comes a day after a player in New Jersey won a $1.13 billion Mega Millions prize after 30 straight drawings without a winner.

The $865 million prize is for a sole winner who is paid over 30 years through an annuity. Winners usually opt for a cash payout, which for Wednesday night’s drawing would be an estimated $416.1 million.

The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history stands at $2.04 billion and was won by a single Powerball ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022. The winner, Edwin Castro, came forward earlier this year after months of speculation.

The game’s odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to create big jackpots that will grab attention and increase sales.

“The lesson didn’t really go according to plan.” Math professor Nicholas Kapoor bought a Powerball ticket to demonstrate how improbable it is to win the lottery – and then he won $100,000. Here’s what he wants you to know about playing the Powerball.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.