President Obama on Death of George Floyd: ‘This Shouldn’t Be Normal in 2020 America’

Hours after President Trump tweeted about opening fire on protesters in Minneapolis, former President Barack Obama offered a more thoughtful tone sharing pained conversations he's had with friends in recent days since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

"'This shouldn't be 'normal' in 2020 America. It can't be 'normal.' If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must do better," he wrote

My statement on the death of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/Hg1k9JHT6R — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 29, 2020

Obama added he shared the anguish of millions of others over the Floyd's death and expected officials would investigate the case thoroughly and that "justice would ultimately" be done.

Obama's tweet came the afternoon after a third night of violence in Minneapolis as protesters set ablaze the police station that officers abandoned, prompting President Trump to tweet “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” which in turn prompted a warning from Twitter for “glorifying violence.”