Prosecutor who investigated Hunter Biden defends probes, denounces president's remarks in new report

The report from special counsel David Weiss is the culmination of years-long investigations into Hunter Biden

By Eric Turner and Alanna Durkin Richer | Associated Press

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 30: Hunter Biden, the son President Joe Biden, is seen during an event to celebrate the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, September 30, 2024.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The criminal charges against Hunter Biden “were the culmination of thorough, impartial investigations, not partisan politics,” the prosecutor who led the probes said in a report released Monday that criticized President Joe Biden for pardoning his son and for “maligning” the officials involved in the cases.

The report from special counsel David Weiss is the culmination of years-long investigations into Hunter Biden that predated the arrival of Attorney General Merrick Garland but ultimately prompted the appointment of a special counsel and produced a fissure between the Justice Department and the White House over treatment of the president’s son.

On Sunday night, President Biden issued a "full and unconditional pardon" for Hunter Biden’s federal gun and tax evasion charges.

