RI Gov. to Address State’s Coronanvirus Response

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to provide an update on coronavirus cases in the state on Friday afternoon.

She is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m.

Rhode Island reported eight new deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 189.

There are now more than 6,200 cases reported in the state after 412 new cases were reported. It was the largest single-day increase in reported cases Rhode Island has seen in the pandemic.

Raimondo also announced Thursday that Rhode Island schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year and students will continue online learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Raimondo says a partnership with SalesForce.com will make contact tracing process more efficient, scalable.

She said she wanted to find a way to reopen schools before summer break, but Rhode Island’s COVID-19 cases are still climbing.

“To take that much risk for a few weeks of traditional school, I know would be irresponsible and the wrong decision for all the people of Rhode Island,” she said.

Raimondo applauded students for staying engaged, saying participation rates in e-learning are high across the state. But she acknowledged the challenges for students who miss their classrooms and friends and for parents who are trying to juggle their kids’ studies while working from home.

“Distance learning is not easy. I know that as a mother. I know that as a governor,” she said. “It has taken a toll on all of us.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.