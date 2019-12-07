Peloton Girl

Ryan Reynolds Saves the Viral Peloton Girl in Ad for Aviation Gin

The "Deadpool" star was able to track down the actress and recruited her for his very own commercial, which picks up where Peloton left off

By Cydney Contreras

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

If Peloton's commercial left you with questions, you're not alone.

People across the country have been obsessed with the stationary bike advertisement, which shows a woman receiving the popular bike from her husband as a Christmas gift. The actress, who's been named "Peloton Girl" for lack of an actual name, does an excellent job of depicting the lackluster reaction any woman would have if their significant other decided to give them a workout tool instead of literally anything else. It's an interesting commercial to say the least, but it's mostly baffling.

Over the past few days, people pondered over whether her un-enthused looks in her workout vlog were from exhaustion or from being mad at her husband. One Twitter user joked, "Nothing says 'maybe you should lose a few pounds' like gifting your already rail thin life partner a Peloton."

Well, thanks to Ryan Reynolds and his team at Aviation Gin, we have answers.

The "Deadpool" star was able to track down the actress and recruited her for his very own commercial, which picks up where Peloton left off.

In the short, but genius advertisement, the camera is centered on Peloton Girl's traumatized face before going to a wider shot that shows her two friends watching her with concern in their eyes. The two friends mouth words to each other in an attempt to lighten the mood, before Peloton Girl eventually says, "This gin is really smooth."

Her friends nod in agreement and offer to get her another one, adding, "You're safe here."

She responds, "To new beginnings," and essentially chugs the alcoholic beverage. This prompts one friend to quip, "This is going to be a fun night."

The other supportive gal pal tells her, "You look great by the way!" It's safe to say Peloton/Peloton Husband is to thank for that.

Of course, there's no mention of a divorce or what happened to the bike, but let's hope this Christmas brings better gifts to Peloton Girl.

