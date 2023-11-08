SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood studios announce tentative deal to end strike

The union representing actors and major Hollywood studios announced Wednesday they’ve agreed on a deal, putting to an end a historic, multi-month strike that’s halted scripted television and film production.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the negotiating committee for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) confirmed to NBC News they've reached a tentative deal. Details on what the agreement covers were not immediately disclosed. It now goes to the union's board and members for ratification.

Actors began their work stoppage on July 14, striking for 118 days as the union and studios negotiated pay, limitations on the use of artificial intelligence and benefits, among other factors. The tentative agreement comes days after AMPTP presented what it described as its “last, best and final offer” to the union.

In response to the announcement, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass released a statement, saying she was "grateful that a fair agreement" had been reached by both sides.

"Those on the line have been the hardest hit during this period and there have been ripple effects throughout our entire city," Bass' statement read. "Today’s tentative agreement is going to impact nearly every part of our economy. Now, we must lean in on local production to ensure that our entertainment industry rebounds stronger than ever and our economy is able to get back on its feet.”