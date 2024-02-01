Downtown Los Angeles

Several floors of downtown Los Angeles high-rise vandalized with graffiti

It was supposed to serve as a five-star hotel with condominiums available for purchase.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes and Robert Kovacik

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several floors of an under-construction high-rise luxury condominium in downtown Los Angeles were vandalized with graffiti Wednesday night.

Helicopter video shot by NBC Los Angeles showed a group of people spray painting the walls from the balconies. The tags covered over 30 floors of the 40-story tower.

Once billed as a downtown renaissance jewel, the plaza has been unfinished since 2019. It was supposed to serve as a five-star hotel with condominiums available for purchase.

"Between (Tuesday) and (Wednesday), there's probably another like, 20 floors have been blasted. They are going at a pretty fast rate," said Daron Burgundy, who lives near the plaza.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

On social media, the Los Angeles Police Department said it's been made aware of the vandalism.

"Today, Central Division personnel met with the property management and CD 14 representatives to collaborate on better securing the property and adding additional security measures," the department said in its post. "The measures will be implemented immediately and the graffiti will be removed."

In a statement to NBC Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass' office said it is working to resolve this issue.

U.S. & World

India 21 mins ago

Indian police clear a suspected Chinese spy pigeon after 8 months in bird lockup

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

UK judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit over dossier containing ‘shocking and scandalous claims'

"The Mayor's Office is aware and working to address this issue but the City can't immediately clean the graffiti because of legal constraints relating to private property," the statement read. "The Mayor's Office is working closely with the city attorney and several city Departments to put forward a solution that resolves this."

This article tagged under:

Downtown Los Angeles
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us