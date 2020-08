Brandeis University is advising anyone on campus to shelter in place after a bomb threat was received.

The school said university police are searching the grounds of the Waltham, Massachuetts, campus.

BENS UPDATE: Continue to shelter in place. Campus police are searching the grounds. We will update you with info as it becomes available. — Brandeis University (@BrandeisU) August 20, 2020

BENS ALERT UPDATE – A bomb threat has been called into Brandeis University. Please seek shelter. — Brandeis University (@BrandeisU) August 20, 2020

