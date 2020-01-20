KANSAS CITY

Shooting at Kansas City Club Leaves 2 Dead, 15 Injured, Police Say

The suspect is believed to be one of the people killed in the shooting, police said

By Sophie Reardon

Andrew Gutierrez

A shooting at a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri, left two dead and more than a dozen people injured, the Kansas City Police Department said early Monday morning.

The incident happened at 9ine Ultra Lounge, which is located at 4802 Noland Road in Kansas City, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, officials said.

A KSHB reporter tweeted a video of crews responding to the scene.

Two people were killed in the shooting, and officials believe 15 other people were injured in the shooting and taken to nearby hospitals.

The suspect is believed to be one of the people killed in the shooting, police said.

U.S. & World

impeachment 2 hours ago

Crimes? Impeachment Prosecutors, Defense Lay Out Arguments

NFL 4 hours ago

Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers to Face Off in Super Bowl LIV

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

This article will be updated as more information is made available.

This article tagged under:

KANSAS CITYshooting
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us