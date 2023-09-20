Lebanon

Shots fired outside US Embassy in Lebanon, officials say

In recent years there have been no reported attacks on the embassy

By The Associated Press

AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

An unknown gunman opened fire outside the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon late Wednesday night.

Embassy spokesperson Jake Nelson said in a statement that “small arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance” of the heavily fortified compound in the Beirut suburb of Awkar.

“There were no injuries, and our facility is safe,” he said. "We are in close contact with host country law enforcement authorities.”

Earlier this year marked the 40th anniversary of a deadly bombing attack on the U.S. Embassy in Beirut on April 18. U.S. officials blame the attack, which killed 63 people, on the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Following that attack, the embassy was moved from central Beirut to the Christian suburb of Awkar, north of the capital. Another bomb attack struck the new location on Sept. 20, 1984.

In recent years there have been no reported attacks on the embassy.

