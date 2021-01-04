Widespread Slack Outage Reported on First Work Day of 2021

Office communication tool Slack started the first work day of the new year with a widespread outage.
Users began reporting issues around 10 a.m. ET, with channels failing to load. The company did not say how widespread the issue was, but people from coast to coast reported having issues loading channels and messages.
As of 11:15 a.m. ET, outages were still reported on the company's site, with no ETA of full service restoration.
Workers just back from holiday vacations quickly took to Twitter.
This is a developing story.