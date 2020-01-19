Nancy Pelosi Talks Impeachment, 2020 Census During San Fransisco Visit

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi visited San Francisco Sunday before heading back to the nation’s capital with what she said is the backing of a vast majority of Americans who are demanding a full and fair impeachment trial in the senate.

“Whatever they do, and however they try to run and hide from the truth, as I have said to the president – you are impeached forever,” Pelosi said in San Francisco.

The crowd cheered as Pelosi spoke to hundreds on her home turf.

“Over 70% of the American people have said that they want witnesses, and I think that is the leverage that the Democratic senators have, and hopefully some of the Republican senators as well.”

Pelosi faced criticism from conservatives in recent weeks, who’ve said the house’s impeachment of Trump will backfire in the 2020 elections.

But Pelosi said they’ve got it wrong.

“What is going to happen is the senate is going to incriminate itself, if it says we don’t want to see witnesses, we’re going to ignore the truth,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi also spoke of leading with love and faith, but she also said that sometimes getting tough on the political battlefield is important.

“When you’re in the arena you have to be able to take a punch, but you have to be able to throw a punch too,” she said.

Pelosi also urged everyone to take part in the upcoming 2020 census. She asked people not to give in to intimidation against minorities, but to stand up and be counted.