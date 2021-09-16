Connecticut Sets Date for Sports Betting

Sports betting is set to begin in Connecticut on Oct. 7, state officials confirmed Thursday.

The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs informed the governor last week have given final approval to the revisions to the gaming compacts between the state, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and the Mohegan Tribe last week, which paved the way for the state Department of Consumer Protection to move forward with licensing and the certification process. The General Assembly had already signed off on regulations as proposed by DCP and the state.

The state also already approved sports betting and online gaming through the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, the Mohegan Tribe and the Connecticut Lottery. On Thursday officials from DCP and the governor's office confirmed they have set a date of Oct. 7 to begin offerings.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribe is building a permanent retail sportsbook at Foxwoods Resort Casino that will open in October, and they have plans for a temporary retail facility. They have been working with Draft Kings to make offerings available.

Mike Hydeck speaks with James Gessner, Chairman of the Mohegan Tribal Council, about the anticipated start of sports betting and online gaming in Connecticut next month.

People who are interested in sports betting and online gambling will be able to download the DraftKings Foxwoods app to play the same games you would as if you were in the casino.

The Mohegan Tribal Nation chose FanDuel to operate its sports betting and the Connecticut Lottery awarded Sportstech a contract to operate 10 of the 15 retail locations in the state.