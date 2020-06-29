Supreme Court Overturns Louisiana Law Restricting Abortion Access

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a case that could show whether it was willing to loosen abortion rights under the Trump administration, overturned a Louisiana law regulating clinics that perform abortions.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined with the four more liberal justices in ruling that the law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals violates a woman’s right to an abortion.

Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the majority that the wording of the law is almost identical to an earlier one from Texas that the court rejected four years ago.

He said that the statue offered “no significant” health benefit to women, but would make it difficult for abortion providers for reasons that have nothing to do with promoting a woman’s health and safety.

In two earlier cases, Roberts had favored restrictions on abortion rights articulated in the landmark Roe V. Wade decision in 1973. That included the earlier Texas case, Whole Women's Health v. Hellerstadt.

Roberts wrote that he continued to believe that case had been wrongly decided but adhered to it to join the majority in this case.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in dissent, “Today a majority of the Court perpetuates its ill-founded abortion jurisprudence by enjoining a perfectly legitimate state law and doing so without jurisdiction.”

The Louisiana case is the first major abortion rights case to reach the court since the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy, who supported the access to an abortion guaranteed under Roe v. Wade.

His replacement, Brett Kavanaugh, is more conservative.

The case arises from a law enacted in Louisiana in 2014 that required any doctor offering abortion services to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles. Two doctors and a medical clinic sued saying it would leave only one doctor at a single clinic to provide abortions for nearly 10,000 women.