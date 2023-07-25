New Haven

Suspicious death of 3-year-old under investigation in New Haven, Conn.

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

New Haven police are investigating the suspicious death of a three-year-old boy Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to Davenport Avenue and officers found an unresponsive child inside a home. Lifesaving measures were performed, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the child's death appears to be suspicious and authorities are conducting an investigation.

According to the police department, adults were home at the time of the incident.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Detectives are conducting preliminary interviews as a part of their investigation. Details about the manner of death weren't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us