Taylor Swift makes history at 2024 Grammys with fourth Album of the Year win

Taylor Swift was born to be a Grammys legend.

By taking home the big award for her album "Midnights" on Feb. 4, the "Karma" singer set the Grammys' record for most-ever Album of the Year wins by a single artist, with four of the coveted statues now to her name. Her reaction? "Mind blown," as she put it in her speech.

And best believe Swift's competition for Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys was bejeweled. "Midnights" faced off against seven major records from the past year: SZA's "SOS," Miley Cyrus' "Endless Summer Vacation," Lana Del Rey's "Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.," Jon Batiste's "World Music Radio," boygenius' "the record," Janelle Monáe's "The Age of Pleasure" and Olivia Rodrigo's "GUTS."

"I would love to tell you this is the best moment of my life," Swift gushed while accepting her statue on stage. "But I feel this happy when I finish a song or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love or when I'm shot-listing a music video or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show."

She continued, "For me, the award is the work. All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award. All I want to do is keep doing this."

Swift thanked her biggest collaborator on the record, producer Jack Antanoff ("I get to work with one of my best friends"), as well as "Snow on the Beach" featured artist Lana Del Rey, who she called "a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now."

Before this win, Swift snagged Album of the Year for 2008's "Fearless," 2014's "1989" and 2020's "Folklore." She had already entered rarefied territory regarding the category, being the first woman and one of only four artists ever who've been granted the prestigious award three times. The other artists to claim that honor are Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra.

Swift, who made the whole place shimmer in her black and white Schiaparelli dress, won two of the six total Grammy awards she was nominated for this time around, including Best Pop Vocal Album. With these new additions, the "Blank Space" singer now holds a total of 14 Grammy wins and 47 nominations.

Earlier in the night, she announced her upcoming album "The Tortured Poets Department," coming April 19.

Of course, Album of the Year is just the cherry on top of a record-breaking year for Swift. Her Eras Tour became the highest-grossing tour of all time in 2023 — and the first to surpass $1 billion in revenue — and its accompanying movie, which hit theaters in October, is already the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

"It feels like the breakthrough moment of my career, happening at 33," Swift said of her touring and streaming achievements in TIME's 2023 Person of the Year profile. "And for the first time in my life, I was mentally tough enough to take what comes with that."

