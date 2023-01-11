New Mexico

‘Trail of Blood' Leads Police Officers to Bengal Tiger Inside New Mexico Trailer Home

Officers took hold of the grumpy cub and took it to a BioPark, where veterinarians deemed it in good health, Telemundo affiliate KASA-TV reported.

By Gerardo Pons and AP

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police officers responding to reports of a shooting in southeast Albuquerque, New Mexico, say they found a young Bengal tiger in a dog crate, but it’s not the same animal sought since last year.

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish officials said they took custody of the tiger and transferred it to the ABQ BioPark until an investigation is completed and a permanent home for the animal can be found.

The department sought the public’s help to find a young tiger that had been whisked away last summer from an Albuquerque-area house where police reported finding drugs, guns, cash, and a 3-foot alligator.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“The Department of Game and Fish suspects that the tiger confiscated Tuesday is not the same tiger sought during the August 2022 search,” Field Operations Division Col. Tim Cimbal said.

Cimbal said the tiger from August is believed to be more than a year old and likely weighs 50-90 pounds by now while the tiger found this week is only a few months old and weighs 20 pounds.

Authorities served search warrants on two residences in Albuquerque’s South Valley Tuesday afternoon in response to tips that a tiger was being illegally held at one of the residences.

U.S. & World

British Royal Family 42 mins ago

Prince Harry's Memoir Shatters Publisher's First-Day Sales Record

Vermont 2 hours ago

Ezra Miller Agrees to Plead Guilty in Vermont Burglary Case

Police said a man was found at a mobile home with a gunshot wound on one of his legs and may have been struck by a stray bullet.

Officers took hold of the grumpy cub and took it to a BioPark, where veterinarians deemed it in good health, Telemundo affiliate KASA-TV reported.

This article tagged under:

New Mexico
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us