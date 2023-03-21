Train Carrying ‘Non-hazardous Limestone Slurry' Derails in South-Central Maine

A train carrying limestone slurry derailed in south-central Maine on Monday afternoon, and crews are still working to remove the contents.

CSX, the company operating the train, told News Center Maine that the derailment occurred shortly before 4 p.m. in the town of Wales in Androscoggin County. Four rail cars carrying what the company described as "non-hazardous limestone slurry" derailed.

No workers were injured and no product was released, CSX said.

Recovery efforts are now underway, and are expected to last into Tuesday afternoon.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities said Leeds Junction Road remains closed to all traffic at the intersection of Greene Road as the cleanup continues. That closure is expected to be in place through 4 p.m.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection released a statement saying it is monitoring the cleanup.

"After learning about the incident from a few nearby residents, a member of the DEP's HazMat team responded to the derailment scene to evaluate possible environmental impacts and offer assistance," the agency said. "Four cars transporting limestone derailed at the Leeds Junction. There was only one railroad car damaged, and no leaks were observed, according to DEP staff. Rerailing the cars onto the tracks and transloading product from a damaged car to an empty car are expected to take place this evening. Department staff did not observe any environmental concerns and does not anticipate any further involvement."