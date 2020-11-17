Nutcracker

Treats Fit for the Sugar Plum Fairy

The perfect crunch on the outside and softness on the inside!

Anna Rossi is kicking off Nutcracker Week on The Hub Today with a delicious Holiday Chewy Glitter Cookie Recipe.

These cookies are easy to make and delicious for the whole family.

Chewy Glitter Cookies

Makes 24 cookies

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 1/4 cup all purpose flour, King Arthur's is great
  • 1/2 tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp kosher salt
  • 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
  • 2 oz cream cheese, room temperature
  • 6 TBS butter, gently melted 
  • 1/3 cup pure olive oil or vegetable oil 
  • 1 egg, room temperature
  • 1 TBS whole milk
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1/3 cup glittery, sparkly sprinkles!

PREPARATION:

  1. Preheat oven to 350*F
  2. In a large mixing bowl, gently whisk flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
  3. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together granulated sugar, cream cheese, butter, oil, egg, milk and vanilla extract. A wooden spoon works well. 
  4. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix by hand until *just* combined.
  5. Use an ice-cream scoop or spoon to scoop dough balls  about the size of a golf ball.  Gently roll in your hands to form an even ball and then roll in a small dish of sprinkles, pressing lightly.
  6. Place on a parchment lined baking sheet and use a flat surface (like the bottom of a measuring cup) to flatten cookie dough ball about 1/2" thick. Leave 2" between each cookie.
  7. Bake 10-12 minutes. Let cool 2 minutes on baking sheet before using a spatula to place on a cooling rack before serving. 
  8. Enjoy!

Anna and Charlotte's outfits provided by Primark.

