Tropical Storm Isaias Nears Puerto Rico, May Hit Florida This Weekend

What to Know Isaias continues to bring heavy rainfall and tropical-storm-force winds to portions of the Dominican Republic

The 5 p.m. advisory Thursday had the storm with winds of 60 mph while sitting about 155 miles west-northwest of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Isaias is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane by Friday or Friday night

South Florida is now under a Tropical Storm Watch as Isaias is expected to strengthen to a hurricane Friday.

The watch advisory was issued Thursday from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet, including Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Tropical storm conditions, such as heavy rains and isolated flooding, are possible over the weekend.

5pm Thursday: Bad news...Isaias expected to become a hurricane. Good news...Models trending east. Miami/Fort Lauderdale landfall still possible, but storm staying offshore is more likely, keeping South Florida on clean side of storm. Close enough and strong enough to be prepared! pic.twitter.com/reZkN24dCt — Steve MacLaughlin (@SteveMacNBC6) July 30, 2020

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for the British Virgin Islands, the southern and northern coastlines of the Dominican Republic, the north coast of Haiti, Turks and Caicos Islands, and both southeastern and central Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center said the Tropical Storm Warnings for the central and northwest Bahamas may be upgraded to Hurricane Warnings as soon as Thursday evening.

Rainfall is expected to drop anywhere between four to eight inches of water in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and northern Haiti, with isolated maximum totals of 12 inches.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm was expected to move near the Southeastern Bahamas by late Thursday night. Isaias is forecast to be near the Central Bahamas Friday night and move near or over the Northwest Bahamas and near South Florida on Saturday.

NBC 6 chief meteorologist John Morales says it is possible that if the surface center fades over Hispaniola, a new center regenerates further north, adding that would be bad for the Bahamas because Isaias would regain strength faster.

However, it would be good for Florida because the storm's future track could tilt further north – turning towards the Atlantic comfortably to the east of the peninsula and leaving only the weak and inactive side of Isaias on Floridian soil.

Tropical Storm Isaias battered Puerto Rico on Thursday as it continued on a forecast track toward the U.S. East Coast, unleashing small landslides and causing widespread flooding and power outages on an island still recovering from previous hurricanes and earthquakes. Images courtesy of Telemundo Puerto Rico.

Tropical Storm Isaias knocked out power and caused flooding and small landslides across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic on Thursday.

Government workers in the Dominican Republic used loudspeakers to urge people to evacuate ahead of the worst of the storm, while police arrested a handful of surfers in the capital of Santo Domingo accused of violating government storm warnings.

Especially hard hit was Puerto Rico's southern region, which still shakes daily from aftershocks. Heavy rains inundated neighborhoods weakened by the tremors, causing some recently abandoned homes to collapse.

“Everyone is in a constant state of emergency,” said Marieli Grant with Mercy Corps.

The storm knocked out power to more than 400,000 clients across Puerto Rico, including hospitals that switched to generators, and left some 150,000 customers without water. Crews opened the gates of one dam that last month had such a low water level that officials cut service every other day for some 140,000 customers. Outages also were reported in the neighboring U.S. Virgin Islands.

Other damage including 14% of cell towers down was reported elsewhere across Puerto Rico, where tens of thousands of people still use tarps as roofs over homes damaged by Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

“I didn't think it was going to be this strong,” said José Pagán, a 22-year-old who lives in the eastern mountain town of Juncos and whose home was slightly flooded. “It's a rather difficult experience because it reminds us of Maria.”

More than 50 people sought shelter in Puerto Rico, said Gov. Wanda Vázquez, who urged those living near swollen rivers to find refuge. But many remained wary of shelter given a spike in COVID-19 cases on the island.

In the western town of Mayaguez, Alan Rivera, a 40-year-old engineer, told the AP that the street in front of his house turned into a flowing river — something that didn't even happen during Hurricane Maria. He and his family planned to temporarily move in with his parents despite concerns about the coronavirus.

“We have to take the risk,” he said. “There's no other alternative.”

U.S. President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration in Puerto Rico as a result of the storm.

Isaias is the earliest ninth Atlantic named storm to form, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Irene on August 7, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard, Fay, Gert and Hanna have also been the earliest named Atlantic storms for their alphabetic order.