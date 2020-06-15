Trump administration

Trump Says He Will Sign Executive Order on Policing on Tuesday

"It's about law and order. But it's about justice also, and it's about safety," Trump said

President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a meeting in Washington, D.C., on Monday, June 15, 2020.
President Donald Trump announced he will sign an executive order Tuesday on police reform amid increased pressure after the death of George Floyd.

Speaking at a White House roundtable on protecting senior citizens, Trump on Monday declined to offer details on what would be in the order other than to say that he will stand alongside law enforcement officers when he announces it and that his administration took in suggestions from multiple law enforcement agencies.

"The overall goal is we want law and order, and we want it done fairly, justly, we want it done safely," Trump told reporters in the White House. "But we want law and order. It's about law and order. But it's about justice also, and it's about safety."

