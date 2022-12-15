Twitter

Twitter Suspends Accounts of Journalists Who Cover Elon Musk and the Platform

Neither the company nor Musk gave any explanation for why it took down the accounts and made their profiles and past tweets disappear

By Matt O'brien

FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif., March 14, 2019.
Jae C. Hong/AP (File)

Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, including reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and other publications.

Neither the company nor Musk gave any explanation for why it took down the accounts and made their profiles and past tweets disappear.

The sudden suspension of news reporters followed Musk’s decision Wednesday to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data.

Twitter also on Wednesday changed its rules to prohibit the sharing of another person’s current location without their consent.

Several of the reporters suspended Thursday night had been writing about that new policy and Musk's rationale for imposing it, which involved his allegations about a stalking incident that affected his family on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

The Tesla CEO is now the owner of the social media company.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

TwitterElon Musk
