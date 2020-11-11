Two Teenage Girls Disappear From Maine Town, One is Found

Two teenage girls who went missing in Saco, Maine, last week both disappeared within a day of one another, police said.

The older of the two teenagers, 15-year-old Michelle Sargent, was located Wednesday, according to police. Sargent had been missing from her home since Nov. 6.

The other teen, 13-year-old Mariah Bailey, has been missing since Nov. 5, police said.

Saco Police Detective Sergeant Chris Hardiman told NECN and NBC10 Boston Wednesday the cases are unrelated but similar in the timing of the disappearances. He said the ages of the girls are also similar as are the situations where they are "leaving in the middle of the night, meeting up with friends and going to locations in York and Cumberland counties."

Investigators have been looking for Bailey in Portland, Windham and as far away as Bangor, Maine.

"She has family up in Bangor," said Hardiman adding that Saco Police have been in contact with law enforcement agencies all three of those places.

"They've checked addresses for us," he said.

Facebook posts on the missing girls were shared widely by people in Biddeford and Saco.

Melissa Colley, who works at the Saco Scoop ice cream shop, was hoping Bailey would be found soon. She said the news that Bailey was missing "hit home" because she has teenagers herself.

"Saco, being a small town, whether you knew this young teen or not, it's almost like your child as well," Colley said.

Hardiman said that investigators do not believe either young woman is or was in any danger and there is no risk to the public at this time.

He said anyone who's seen Bailey is asked to call their local police department or the local law enforcement agency in their jurisdiction.