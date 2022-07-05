Vice President Harris Visits Highland Park, Ill., After July Fourth Shooting

After delivering a speech in Chicago, Vice President Kamala Harris visited suburban Highland Park, Illinois, on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Harris rode in a motorcade from her speech at the National Education Association’s convention out to Highland Park, where seven people were killed and dozens more were wounded in a mass shooting Monday.

“We have more to do,” she said during the convention, calling on Congress to ban assault weapons. “An assault weapon is designed to kill a lot of human beings quickly. There is no reason that we have weapons of war on the streets of America. We need reasonable gun safety laws.”

At Highland Park, Harris spoke with Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering and shook hands with law enforcement officials, thanking them for their work.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Monday, a gunman opened fire from the roof of a business during Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade, ultimately firing more than 70 rounds at paradegoers.

In all, seven people have died and more than 30 have been injured, and the suspect in the case was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, officials said.

An investigation remains underway, although officials say that it is believed the suspect legally obtained the weapon used in the shooting.