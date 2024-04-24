Video shows alligator being wrangled on runway of Air Force base in Florida

An Air Force base in Tampa kicked off the work week with a scaly surprise when an alligator decided to settle between the wheels of a large tanker plane on Monday.

The MacDill Air Force Base took to social media with photos of the gator on the runway and a video of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers later wrangling it.

Officials said the combative alligator was later relocated to the Hillsborough River.

There were no injuries reported from this incident.