WATCH LIVE: Vt. Gov. Gives Coronavirus Update

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. Monday

By Marc Fortier

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will provide an update on the state's coronavirus response on Monday morning.

He is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

Vermont courthouses are resuming more routine operations Monday for the first time since mid-March, but people will be required to wear masks and answer questions about their health.

Courtroom staff have been instructed to maintain social distancing among the members of the public.

“I think it’s going to look different in every courtroom because even if there’s a capacity for, let’s say, 25, not all of our courtrooms will allow for that,” said Vermont chief superior Judge Brian Grearson.

The reopenings of the courts comes as a number of additional sectors of the Vermont economy are reopening. Other areas opening include massage therapists, indoor gymnasiums, cleaning services and some other close contact businesses that will be able to resume limited operations.

Vermont on Sunday reported a total of 981 positive cases and 55 deaths from COVID-19 so far.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

