Morris Chestnut Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Wednesday honoring actor Morris Chestnut, best known for his roles in such films as "Boyz n the Hood,'' "The Brothers,'' "The Perfect Holiday,'' "Think Like a Man,'' "The Best Man'' and its sequel, "The Best Man Holiday.''

The star is the 2,716th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.

Born Jan. 1, 1969, in Cerritos, California, Chestnut made his professional acting debut in a 1990 episode of the syndicated horror anthology series "Freddy's Nightmares -- A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Series.'' He made his film debut in the 1991 coming of age drama "Boyz n the Hood,'' playing star Crenshaw High School running back Ricky Baker.

Chestnut is a cast member of the Fox drama "Our Kind Of People,'' which completed what is expected to be its lone season in January.

Chestnut's other television credits include the Showtime medical comedy/drama "Nurse Jackie,'' the Fox medical drama "The Resident,'' the Fox police procedural "Rosewood,'' the Amazon Prime Video legal drama "Goliath,'' the FX anthology series "American Horror Story,'' the ABC science fiction series "V,'' the ABC crime drama "C-16: FBI'' and the NBC comedy "Out All Night.''

Chestnut will reprise his "The Best Man'' role in "The Best Man Wedding: The Final Chapters,'' a 10-episode limited series that will stream on Peacock.