Warner Bros. Discovery's MAX to begin password sharing crackdown later this year

Which streamer will target password sharing next? The former HBO Max appears ready to make its play.

Now simply MAX, the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned service will start cracking down on people sharing passwords outside their household “starting later this year” and extending into next year, according to Jean-Briac Perrette, the company's president and CEO of global streaming.

That would bring MAX in line with Netflix and Disney, both of which have taken steps to limit password sharing on their streaming services. Both companies have done so while adjusting prices to make their cheaper ad-supported streaming services more attractive.

Perrette declined to estimate how much money the company expected the crackdown to generate. He made his remarks Monday at a Morgan Stanley technology conference in San Francisco.