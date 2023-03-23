Watch: Thieves Swipe $2,500 Parrot From Porch of California Home

Police are looking for two thieves caught on surveillance video swiping a large cage with a $2,500 parrot inside from an Orange County home in Santa Ana.

Video showed the suspects pull up and double park in front of the home. One of the men quickly gets out, grabs the cage from the front porch and gets back to the red SUV, where the other man helps him load the cage into the vehicle before driving off.

“We’re sad more for her than for us because we are not sure she’s getting the care that she needs or what their intentions are with her,” said Karen Gerardo, owner of the parrot, named Luna. Luna requires daily medication and is on a special diet, Gerardo said.

The theft happened March 12 on the 2000 block of S. Sycamore Street in Santa Ana, said Sgt. Maria Lopez, a Santa Ana Police Department spokeswoman. Gerardo said Luna, whom she has had for 10 years, usually stays indoors, but she’s left out daily for a period of time to get some sun.

The first suspect was described as a heavyset man, possibly in his 40s, who was wearing a charcoal gray hoodie, gray glove and light gray sweats. The second suspect was also a man, possibly wearing a tan bucket hat, black hoodie and dark-colored pants.

The getaway vehicle is believed to be a Ford Excursion.

African gray parrots are highly coveted. They are considered one of the smartest bird species and among the best at mimicking human speech. They have an average lifespan of 50 years.

Gerardo said Luna has plucked out a lot of her wing feathers, so she’s very identifiable.

“Bring her back. There’s nothing else that we want other than just bring her back,” Gerardo said.