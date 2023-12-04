Animals and Wildlife

Watch: Young deer surprises shoppers in Southern California Sam's Club

Security camera video shows a deer trotting through store aisles inside a Riverside County Sam's Club with a police officer trailing behind.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A young deer surprised shoppers last week when it wandered through the aisles of a Southern California Sam's Club with a police officer in pursuit.

The Corona Police Department dispatch center received several calls earlier in the day about a deer romping through yards in the Riverside County community. The deer jumped a wall and briefly went for a swim in a backyard pool, police said.

The afternoon adventure continued inside the Sam's Club on Ontario Avenue. Security cameras show the deer entering the store through automatic sliding doors and trotting past a shopper pushing a cart with a police officer running after the animal.

The officer eventually caught up with the deer, providing some comfort until Corona Animal Control officers arrived and safely released the deer back into the wild.

