What You Need to Know About the Phase 2 Reopening Guidelines

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has released new details about the rules that businesses that plan to reopen during Phase 2 will have to follow.

The new information includes specific rules that eligible businesses that fall under Phase 2 must follow during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Phase 2 reopening is set for Wednesday, June 17.

On June 17, the state will have about 95% of its economy up and running, according to Gov. Lamont.

Businesses that are allowed to reopen in Phase 2 include:

Amusement parks

Hotels

Indoor dining

Indoor museums, zoos and aquariums

Indoor recreation including bowling, movie theaters, etc.

Libraries

Outdoor events

Personal services including nail salons, tattoo parlors, etc.

Sports and fitness facilities including gyms, fitness centers, pools, etc.

Here's a look at some of the specific rules for some of the sectors:

Outdoor amusement parks can open at up to 25 percent capacity.

Parking staff must direct customers to park in every other spot to allow for social distancing during peak parking times.

Increased signage during walk-in.

Physical barriers installed for ticket counters, where possible.

Require online ticket purchase to the greatest extent possible.

Place markers on the ground to encourage people purchasing tickets to social distance. Markers should be 10 feet apart.

Post floor markings to direct people in a one-way flow, when possible.

Use of water fountains will be restricted to water bottle filling stations only.

All self-serve stations and reusable and/or refillable cup programs are disabled until further notice.

Specific loading and social distancing procedures should be developed for each ride and attraction. (That includes things like leaving empty rows, seats and separating guests to maintain a safe distance.)

Hotels and lodging are open to guests with reservations.

Employees are prohibited from entering guest rooms while a guest is present.

Room service deliveries should be bagged and left at the door. Room service should be provided with disposable dishes and cutlery. (It is recommended that the room service cart be cleaned before and after every use.)

Meeting and convention spaces are limited to current indoor social guidance outlined in the Executive Order.

Amenities that are essential to the business' main function, including water, coffee, mini bars, ice machines, etc, should be removed.

Pools and gyms must follow sector rules for Sports, Sports Clubs & Complexes, Gyms, Fitness Centers and Pools.

Encourage social distancing while using elevators. Place markers on every corner of the floor.

Use contactless payment and mobile check in and check out with digital receipts.

Use an announcement system and screens to reinforce social distancing instructions.

Rearrange common areas to help with social distancing and clean frequently.

Provide disposable items where possible including plastic cups, single-use shampoo/conditioner, tissues, etc.

Post clear signs that reinforce new policies.

In Phase 2, the maximum indoor capacity is 50 percent of its regular indoor seating capacity.

Outdoor dining is still encouraged as long as the restaurant does not exceed its regular operating capacity and physical distancing can be maintained.

Businesses are encouraged to use no-touch or disposable options for menus. If no disposable options are available, businesses must sanitize menus between uses.

Buffets and self-service stations must be closed.

Use single-use condiment packets or containers.

Hand sanitizer should be made available at the entrance.

Indoor waiting areas must be closed.

Tables must be spaced 6 feet apart.

Contactless payment is encouraged.

Maximum party size will be determined by the Executive Order and will be updated periodically.

Remove or close amenities not related to the business' main function including dance floors, pool tables, etc.

Bar seating is permitted as long as there are no active work areas or working stab behind the bar or there is a physical barrier separating customers from the bar space.

There is no standing customer service and parties at the bar must be spaced 6 feet apart.

Personal services include day spa, electrology, estheticians, floating, piercing, spa, tanning, tattoo, waxing, massage therapy, nail technicians and eye lash technicians.

Personal services that require a customer to remove a mask cannot be performed in Phase 2.

Appointments must be pre-scheduled to ensure there is no overlap between customers. Appointments shall be 1:1 only.

Front desks should have plexiglass or another type of similar barrier.

Clear signage with new policies should be posted.

Waiting rooms, high traffic areas, lobbies, relaxation lounges, etc, must be closed.

Anyone handling laundry shall wear a mask, gloves, eye protection and a protective cover over clothes.

Towels and other laundered items must be properly cleaned and stored. If not done on the premises, a commercial linen service can be used.

Disable or mark every other or every third locker for non-use to enforce social distancing.

Remove all non-essential linens.

Clean and disinfect before and after each use.

Procedure area cleaning sanitizer should have medical/hospital/surgical grade disinfectant.

Install touchless appliances where possible including for payment, paper towels and soap.

Increase ventilation rates and increase the percentage of outside air that can circulate into the system, where possible.

Sports, sports clubs and complexes, gyms, fitness centers and pools can open in Phase 2.

Each outdoor sporting event field will be limited to two teams, officials and limited family members.

Indoor sporting events will be limited to 50 percent of building capacity of 25 people, whichever is smaller, per field, court, pool, rink etc.

For indoor sporting events, capacity limits can be exceeded, but only to include one parent/guardian per athlete.

Gyms, sports clubs and fitness centers that do not provide organized sports can operate at 50 percent capacity.

Establishments that require customers to wear a mask while exercising must maintain 6 feet of space between equipment. Establishments that do not require customers to wear a mask while exercising must maintain 12 feet of space between equipment.

For facilities with central ventilation systems, increase ventilation rates and increase the percentage of outdoor air that circulates if possible.

Install touchless appliances wherever possible, including for payment, paper towels, soap dispensers and trash cans.

Athletes, coaches and customers are required to bring their own water bottles.

Adjust equipment layout and close or restrict access to equipment to maintain at least 6 or 12 feet of distance between equipment depending on if customers are wearing a face mask.

Employees should clean all equipment frequently and customers must wipe down equipment after each use, including with free weights.

Disable or mark every other or every third locker for non-use to enforce social distancing.

Post clear signage that reinforces new policies.

Temporarily close common areas including break rooms, check-in counters (unless touchless) where customers or employees may congregate.

Concession stands are allowed to open, but must follow sector rules for restaurants. Sales of only prepackaged food and drink do not have to follow sector rules for restaurants.

Self Certification Website for Businesses, Non-Profits

Starting Monday, June 8, businesses and non-profits that plan to reopen during Phase 2 on June 17 will need to visit the state's self certification website to certify that they are compliant with the reopening rules, Lamont added.

Decision to Reopen

According to Lamont, the decision to reopen during this phase rests with each individual business owner. They are not required to open if they do not choose to, but if they do, they must follow the rules that are outlined.

To read specifics about the rules and guidelines for each sector, click here.

Coronavirus Metrics

Connecticut continued to see a positive trend in its COVID-19 metrics on Monday. That included another decline in coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

There were 124 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, bringing the total to 44,092. Connecticut saw another 13 fatalities from coronavirus. The death toll now stands at 4,084.