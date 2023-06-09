Donald Trump

What's in Trump's indictment? Read the 49-page document

By Kiki Intarasuwan

The indictment that makes Donald Trump the first former president in U.S. history to be charged with federal crimes includes seven criminal charges.

The document was unsealed Friday and the charges include willful retention of national defense information — a crime under the Espionage Act — and obstruction of justice. Trump said he has been ordered to appear in court in Miami on Tuesday.

Read the 49-page indictment below:

Donald Trump
